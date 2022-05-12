First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $41.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

