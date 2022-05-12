First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of First Capital Realty stock traded up C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$14.88. The company had a trading volume of 911,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,099. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.11. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$14.49 and a twelve month high of C$19.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.93.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

