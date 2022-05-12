Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 181,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $115.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.