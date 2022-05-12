Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.