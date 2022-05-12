Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.