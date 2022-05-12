Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 212,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,445,449 shares of company stock valued at $44,639,703.

NYSE SNAP opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

