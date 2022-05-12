Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Hess by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,119 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Hess by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hess by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $117.33.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,892. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

