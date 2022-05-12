Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $229.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $228.83 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.