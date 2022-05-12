Financial Counselors Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $447,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

