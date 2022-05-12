Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.54 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.07.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

