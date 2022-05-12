Financial Contrast: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) & P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26%

63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for P3 Health Partners and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Privia Health Group 0 0 12 0 3.00

Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $39.09, indicating a potential upside of 85.09%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Privia Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.36 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -11.60

P3 Health Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats P3 Health Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

