Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.02

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.02 and last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 45810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,689,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

