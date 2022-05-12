Ferguson’s (FERG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a £147 ($181.24) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($157.81) to £125 ($154.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($184.93) to £140 ($172.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from £132.60 ($163.48) to GBX 9,960 ($122.80) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £130 ($160.28) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £125.75 ($155.03).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,440 ($116.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £113.44. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,892 ($109.63) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($168.17). The firm has a market cap of £20.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.