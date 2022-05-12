Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00581480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.63 or 2.10528026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.