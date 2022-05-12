Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 262,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,350,313 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $22.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

