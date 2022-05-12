FAT Brands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FAT Brands to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.11.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of FAT Brands worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.