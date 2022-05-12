Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,486 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in Fastenal by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 4,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

