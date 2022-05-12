Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys $12,842.75 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.65 per share, with a total value of $12,842.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,119.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 88.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 183,677 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 368,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

