Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) PT Raised to $16.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $686.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.