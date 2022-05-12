Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Gregory C. Bestic Buys 5,000 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $76,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,507.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $520.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 285,652 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 470,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 214,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 104,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

