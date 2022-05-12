Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $87.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.99. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after buying an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

