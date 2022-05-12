F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 254 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $42,844.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,636.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 252 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $50,468.04.

Shares of FFIV opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.