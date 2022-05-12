Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 357.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 639,398 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

XOM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,815,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,174,830. The stock has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

