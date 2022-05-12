Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $451.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.09 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $378.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of EXR traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $172.12. 12,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,014. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 380,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,289,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.