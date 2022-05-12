Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 11.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares were up 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 2,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

