Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.30

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 165090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

EXPGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

