Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 220,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 54.0% during the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.