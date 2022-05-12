Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $126.38

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.38 and last traded at $126.71, with a volume of 123029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.22.
EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.23.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,087 shares of company stock valued at $19,086,328. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
