Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $126.38

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.38 and last traded at $126.71, with a volume of 123029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.22.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,087 shares of company stock valued at $19,086,328. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

