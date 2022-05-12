Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE AQUA opened at $34.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

