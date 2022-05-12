Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.43 ($34.14).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €25.35 ($26.68) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.11. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.