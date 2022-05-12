Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

Shares of EPM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 133,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,439. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 million, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -363.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 609.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.