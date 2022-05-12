Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.

Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 55,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,306. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Shares of Evoke Pharma are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 23rd.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

