Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.
Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 55,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,306. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.75.
Shares of Evoke Pharma are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
