EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVgo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EVGO stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.58. 4,512,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. EVgo has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 997,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

