EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVgo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of EVGO stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.58. 4,512,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. EVgo has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $19.59.
A number of brokerages have commented on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.
About EVgo (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
