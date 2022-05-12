Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.29. 1,333,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

