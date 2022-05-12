ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,165,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.13. 19,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,653. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24.

