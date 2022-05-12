EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESLOY. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €190.00 ($200.00) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($194.74) to €189.00 ($198.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.
