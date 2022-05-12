Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Essential Utilities updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

NYSE WTRG opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

