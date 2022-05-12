ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.64

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 3658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

