ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

ESE stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $103.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

