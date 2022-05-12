Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERMAY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Eramet to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

ERMAY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

