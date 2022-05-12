Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of EQC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 0.22.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
