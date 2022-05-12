Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

