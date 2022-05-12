Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Archaea Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE:LFG opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,151,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after buying an additional 2,464,026 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,967,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,360,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after acquiring an additional 360,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

