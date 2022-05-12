Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.29.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

TSE:EQB traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$55.98. 31,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,821. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.73 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.71.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 10.1700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,790 shares of company stock valued at $834,037.

Equitable Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.