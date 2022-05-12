Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.32

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 60307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQX. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 105.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

