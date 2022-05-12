Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 280.00 to 287.00.

5/9/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

5/7/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from 315.00 to 330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 340.00 to 400.00.

4/29/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 285.00 to 305.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 300.00 to 340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.02 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.67 to $31.80. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.37 to $35.66. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.75. 3,668,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,436. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 833,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,255,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.