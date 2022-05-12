Equillium’s (EQ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Equillium stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $14,009,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 272,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

