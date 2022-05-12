Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EQ stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Equillium has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

