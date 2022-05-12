Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $199.25

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $199.25 and last traded at $199.25, with a volume of 45577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.10.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Get Equifax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.92.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.