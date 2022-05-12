Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Up 1.2%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.40 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.06). Approximately 390,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 978,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Equals Group from GBX 106 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Equals Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £154.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.49.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.