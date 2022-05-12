ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) to report $407.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.00 million and the lowest is $406.20 million. ePlus reported sales of $352.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ePlus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ePlus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ePlus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ePlus by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. 83,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.24.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.